Daniel Craig praised Kate Middleton at 'No Time To Die' premier

'No Time To Die" had a world premier on Monday

Kate Middleton met James Bond actor Daniel Craig at the World Premier of "No Time To Die" on Monday.

Prince Charles his wife Duchess of Cornwall and Prince William also met J Craig at the star-studded event.



According to a British journalist, Daniel Craig told Kate Middleton ‘You look jolly lovely!’ when he saw the Duchess of Cambridge at the premier his film.





"No Time To Die" is Craig's last out as the British secret agent 007.

Reviews lavished praise on Daniel Craig's fifth and last outing after a 15-year tenure as the suave British secret agent, which began with 2006's "Casino Royale".

Originally due for release in April 2020 and delayed three times since, "No Time To Die" held its world premiere in London on Tuesday, with its stars and British royals in attendance