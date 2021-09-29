Kim Kardashian wows fans with her steamy photos from Malibu beach Kim Kardashian looks sensational in swimwear to accentuate her gym-honed physique

By Web Desk

Kim Kardashian mesmerised fans as she shared her sizzling pictures from Malibu beach amid bum reduction rumours.



The 40-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a glimpse at her fit physique on a Malibu beach as rumours continue to swirl about her health.

Kanye West's estranged wife attracted massive applause as she slipped into a tiny black bikini as she soaked up the sun on her latest getaway.

Kim looked sensational in the steamy swimwear which did wonders to accentuate her gym-honed physique and killer curves.

Kim went makeup free for her beach outing as she allowed her natural beauty to shine through. She made sure to cover her hair from the scorching sun by donning a black cap which complimented her bikini perfectly.

She has seemingly been trying her best to subtly conceal her bum in social media shots ever since rumours of filler removal first began.

Kim Kardashian has long denied ever having bum implants and filler in her behind, with the star once even said to have insured her bum for $21million.