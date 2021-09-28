Kim Kardashian showcases her incredible fitness in steamy outfit at a beach in Malibu Kim and her friend thier put their bikini bodies on full display

By Web Desk

Kim Kardashian looked happier than ever as she put her fit physique on display in blue thong bikini on Monday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star looked stunning as she put on a very bootylicious display while frolicking on the beaches of Malibu in an itsy bitsy thong bikini.



The 40-year-old put her curves front and center in a strapless black two piece while splashing around the water with her friend and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd.

Kim and her pal put their bikini bodies on full display as they walked barefoot through the crashing waves before laying out on the sand and snapping selfies.

The Kanye West's estranged wife was a sight to behold in her sexy two-piece which left very little of her pert derrière to the imagination as she squatted to the ground.



Kim Kardashian covered her flowing raven locks with a baseball cap whilst shielding her eyes with a pair of metallic tint sunglasses.