Kim Kardashian showcases her incredible fitness in steamy outfit at a beach in Malibu

Kim and her friend thier put their bikini bodies on full display
Kim Kardashian looked happier than ever as she put her fit physique on display in blue thong bikini on Monday.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star looked stunning as she put on a very bootylicious display while frolicking on the beaches of Malibu in an itsy bitsy thong bikini.
The 40-year-old put her curves front and center in a strapless black two piece while splashing around the water with her friend and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd.
Kim and her pal put their bikini bodies on full display as they walked barefoot through the crashing waves before laying out on the sand and snapping selfies.
The Kanye West's estranged wife was a sight to behold in her sexy two-piece which left very little of her pert derrière to the imagination as she squatted to the ground.
Kim Kardashian covered her flowing raven locks with a baseball cap whilst shielding her eyes with a pair of metallic tint sunglasses.
Vanessa Valladares found new boyfriend five months after her split from Zac in April
Gabriel Salazar was the victim of a traffic accident in San Anton
Chris Martin reminisces over the ‘stressful journey’ that led to his BTS collaboration
Coldplay and BTS release their behind-the-scenes clips to the documentary collaboration
Harry Styles is reportedly gearing up to release his third album
Doja Cat urges fans to offer support to Africa in its most urgent time of need
Dwayne Johnson shows off his nail art skills in a candid post on social media post
Prince Charles almost reportedly almost got kidnapped by a female mob who wanted to hold him for ransom
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly behaving like opportunists’ in NYC
Chrissy Teigen honours her husband John Legend during her time at the 2021 Tony Awards
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry come under fire for using private jets after making eco-conscious claims at UN forum
BTS' recent album broke the charts in Japan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brought to trial over recent swipe against ‘ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies’
Olivia Rodrigo speaks up about how her life in stardom looks like
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are "supportive" of each other's careers
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly going to present Prince Andrew with a Platinum Jubilee medal
Prince William was reportedly ‘perplexed’ over the decision to hide the identity of Archie’s godparents
Chrissy Teigen announced that she hit a new streak on her sobriety journey