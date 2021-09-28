Brad Pitt to light up Dubais iconic building Burj Khalifa

Burj Khalifa to light up with Brad Pitt
Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt is reportedly going to be the latest celebrity to be shown on Dubai's iconic building Burj Khalifa.
The 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star will light up the Burj Khalifa on September 29 at 8.40pm as part of his partnership with an Italian coffee machine company.
The splashy launch will be the Oscar-winning actor’s Middle East debut as the De’Longhi global brand ambassador.
Angelina Jolie's ex isn’t the only Hollywood star in the coffee game; actor George Clooney has been associated with the Nespresso brand for many years.
Other prominent faces to have graced the Burj Khalifa’s facade include the cast of Tamil Netflix anthology ‘Navarasa’, ‘Vikrant Rona’ actor Kichcha Sudeepa and BTS singer V.
