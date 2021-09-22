Angelina Jolie alleges Brad Pitt of using his A-list status to get special treatment Angelina Jolie's accusations come in light of Brad Pitt’s attorney’s launching a bid to overturn a decision to disqualify the judge

By Web Desk

Angelina Jolie's accusations come in light of Brad Pitt’s attorney’s launching a bid to overturn a decision to disqualify the judge

American actor Angelina Jolie has accused her ex-husband Brad Pitt of trying to use his celebrity status to get special treatment in court.

The Maleficent actor’s accusations come in light of Pitt’s attorney’s launching a bid to overturn a decision to disqualify the judge who was previously overseeing the ex-couple’s custody fight.

In court papers cited by Page Six, Jolie’s legal team claimed: “This sort of gamesmanship, a last-ditch effort by a celebrity litigant seeking special treatment, is not what this Court’s limited review resources are for.”

“There is nothing to see or review here. There is no issue meeting this Court’s rigorous standards for, or worthy of, review,” they added.

Jolie and Pitt were awarded joint custody of their children back in June.

However, only a month later, Jolie had a major win as her legal team convinced a California appeals court that Judge John Ouderkirk, who was overseeing the case, should be dismissed on the grounds of Pitt’s lawyers not disclosing that they had previous dealings with him.

Now, Pitt’s team has filed to launch an appeal against the decision. However, Jolie’s filing reiterated that the decision to dismiss Ouderkirk was unanimous.

“There is no serious question that a privately compensated judge who, without full disclosure, has secured a favorable repeat customer relationship with one litigant’s counsel must be disqualified,” the filing stated.