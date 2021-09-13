Students aged 15 and above to be vaccinated in Sindh: notification

NCOC says the students will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. Photo: District 4 Public Health

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has notified of launching a vaccination drive for school students aged 15 years and above.

A notification issued by the education department stated that the drive is being launched in compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination policy for students from the aforementioned age group.

The education department has directed the school administrations to fill a proforma — attached with the notification — with details of the students concerned and get it signed by their parents at the earliest.

According to the notification, these proforma must be available with school principals when the health department’s vaccination teams visit the schools.

In addition to this, school administrations have been directed to cooperate with and facilitate the health department teams and keep three copies of the filled proforma, "duly signed and attested by the principals" ready to be handed over to the team, student, and to be kept in school’s record, respectively.

The Pakistan government has decided to further lower the age of those eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine to 15 years.

The directive has been passed in line with the federal government’s decision to further lower the age of those eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine to age 15.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had said Saturday that children between the ages of 15 and 18 will be vaccinated for free with the Pfizer vaccine.

A registration certificate will be required for children up to the age of 18 to be vaccinated.

The NCOC said mobile vaccination teams will visit schools and colleges, and the Pfizer vaccine will be available at all central vaccination centres.