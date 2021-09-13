Cantonment poll results show PTI is the ‘only national party’: Asad Umar

“PTI won either highest or second highest seats in every province,” says the minister

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his delight over the victory of his party in the cantonment board elections across the country, Federal Minister Asad Umar said that the poll results proved that PTI is the only national party.

According to the unofficial and unverified results of the cantonment board elections, the PTI has emerged as the biggest winner throughout the country with 63 seats.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said, “Cantonment elections once again show PTI not only as the largest party but also the only national party.”

The minister said, “PTI won either highest or second highest seats in every province.”

He said that the PML-N could not get any seat in Balochistan and came in fifth place in Sindh, while the PPP got no seat in Punjab and Balochistan and came third in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"PMIK only national leader," said the federal minister.

The PTI has managed to secure 63 seats while the PML-N won 59 seats from across the country.



Contestants who won the elections as independent candidates secured 52 seats in total.

Among other Opposition parties, the PPP won 17, the Jamaat-e-Islami seven and the Awami National Party two.

Of the allied parties, MQM won 10, whereas Balochistan Awami Party secured two.

PTI bags most seats in KP

PTI won the most number of seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — 18 — followed by 28 in Punjab, 14 in Sindh and three in Balochistan.

PML-N won big in Punjab, bagging 51 seats, managing only five in KP, three in Sindh and none in Balochistan.

PPP was surprisingly unable to defeat PTI in Sindh, instead tying with them for 14 seats. The remaining three seats were won in KP, meaning none were won in either Punjab or Balochistan.

Independent candidates scored big in Punjab, bagging 32 seats. They secured nine in KP, seven in Sindh and four in Balochistan.

