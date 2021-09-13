BTS gears up to hand out Presidential Envoy certifications with South Korean president

BTS is going to be working alongside the president of South Korea to issue certificates of the Special Presidential Envoy For Future Generations.
RM himself touched upon the plan during an interview and according to Koreaboo, he was quoted saying, “We have grown up together with the current youth generation. We have directly and indirectly witnessed and experienced the impact of society, such as global problems and a great economic crisis.”
“We will participate, whether it is a general meeting or if there is something we can do and we have the strength to do it.”
