Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left ‘shocked’ by the meaning of financial independence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been left utterly perplexed by the true meaning of financial freedom after going through Megxit.



This claim has been brought forward by royal author Daniela Elser.

In her new column for News.com.au, she wrote, “Despite the Sussexes having laudably pronounced they wanted to work towards becoming financially independent, facing what that meant, in reality, would appear to have come as something of a shock to the duo.”

“Since launching in October last year, Archewell has not held a single fundraiser, as far has been made publicly known.”

“Now, a year or two down the road, things might look very different with Covid and the pandemic relics of the past (fingers and toes crossed here) and with the world reopened.”

“Harry and Meghan will be able to focus on cosying up to their AAA+-list chums to raise cash to support their ambitious and exciting philanthropic efforts.”

“But for the time being, the Cambridges and the Sussexes are operating on totally separate, far from equal, playing fields, one fully established, well-funded, and helmed by two people able to dedicate their days to it.”