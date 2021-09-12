Rebel Wilson sheds light on pride after becoming a ‘healthier version’ of herself

Rebel Wilson addresses her ‘pride’ over becoming a ‘healthier version’ of herself

Rebel Wilson recently weighed in on the pride she feels for becoming a ‘healthier version’ of herself.

This star got candid during her appearance on The Weekend Briefing podcast on LiSTNR.

He was quoted saying, “It wasn’t about losing a set amount of weight, although I did put a goal originally of 75 kilos (165lbs) so I could have something tangible to work towards. But it’s really not about a number or a dress size, or anything like that.”

She also said, “It was just about being the healthiest version of me and I dedicated all of 2020 to doing that, and I’m proud of myself.”

Before concluding she claimed, “Sorry if I annoy some people. I feel really good within myself and I like to celebrate the journey.”