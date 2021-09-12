Katie Price announces ‘newly single’ status after Carl Woods breakup

Katie Price has reportedly ‘dumped’ Carl Woods and now considers herself to be ‘newly single’.

This news has been announced by a source close to The Sun and according to their findings, “She was telling people, ‘I’m single, I’ve dumped him’ and was clearly focused on moving on. They had been constantly rowing, and she said she’d had enough.”

Before concluding they added, “She said she was back living at her house in West Sussex even though it wasn’t fully done up yet. But she was adamant she wouldn’t go back to his place. As far as she’s concerned, it’s over.”