Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate stays below 6% for second consecutive day

58 more people succumb to coronavirus in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 3,153 new coronavirus infections Sunday morning as the country continues to battle against the fourth wave of the pandemic.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,153 more coronavirus cases were reported across the country during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 1,204,520.





57,792 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of which 3,153 returned positive, showed NCOC’s data.

Meanwhile, 58 more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus during the same period, bringing the country's overall death toll from the virus to 26,720.

As per the NCOC’s data, the country’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 5.45%. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan's positivity rate remained below 6% for the second straight day.

The addition of 3,797 new recoveries overnight has pushed the total number of recoveries to 1,086,785 people, while the total number of active cases in the country stands at 91,015.