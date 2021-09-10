NEPRA raises electricity price by Rs1.38 per unit

New price will apply to all DISCOs only for the bill of September; K-Electric and lifeline consumers exempted

The raise was made on account of fuel charges adjustment, says NEPRA. Photo file

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a rise in electricity prices.

The authority stated in a notification issued Friday that a raise of Rs1.38 per unit of electricity, on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA), has been approved.

According to the notification, the new price will apply to all Distribution Companies (DISCOs), except for K-Electric and lifeline consumers, only for the billing month of September.

It further stated that the increase was approved after a public hearing on the matter of FCA on September 1, on Central Power Purchasing Agency's (CPPA) request, seeking an increase of Rs1.47 per unit.



The prices were last raised in January this year when NEPRA notified a Rs1.06 per unit rise in the power tariff over CPPA's request of an increase of Rs0.52, made for the months of October and November in 2020, by way of fuel adjustment charges.