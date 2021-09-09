Nicole Kidman to grace her beauty and talent in AMC Theatres' $25m multi-media campaign

Nicole Kidman to help bring the masses back to the cinema

Hollywood superstar Nicole Kidman will lend her beauty and talents in AMC Theatres' $25+ million multi-media campaign, featuring 'national television advertising across the United States'

Nicole would star in the 'first national advertising program by a major theatrical exhibitor in the history of cinema,' as per an AMC press release.

The commercials will make their television premiere on Sunday, September 12, while social media and online ads launched Wednesday

Academy Award-winner Nicole Kidman will help bring the masses back to the cinema amid the ongoing health crisis.

The 54-year-old cinema queen's TV commercial spots, will premiere Sunday (September 12), while online and social media advertisements were launched on Wednesday (September 8).



Nicole Kidman, who lives in millions of hearts, is an American-born Australian actress, producer, and singer. She is the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Golden Globe Awards.

