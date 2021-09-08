Zoochi said he was particularly proud of Chris Hemsworth when he lost weight to play a sailor

Chris Hemsworth’s trainer spills secrets to achieving his superhuman physique

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth’s trainer is opening up about the secrets behind the actor’s superhuman physique.

During an interview with Insider, Luke Zoochi, the personal trainer of the Thor star, gave away all the secrets to the actor’s fitness.

Zoochi said he was particularly proud of Hemsworth when he lost weight to play a sailor after a shipwreck for the film, In the Heart of the Sea.

"Everyone thinks of him in Thor, being big and muscly, but this was the big accomplishment for me. It was a huge challenge for us,” he said.

Zoochi further credited intermittent fasting for helping the Aussie hunk drop the extra kilos. He also added that the popular diet technique is now his preferred strategy for weight loss.

The trainer shared how exercise was proving to be not enough for Hemsworth’s role and that is where intermittent fasting came in.



"We implemented intermittent fasting, along with lower calories, and it was crazy how much that worked," he said.