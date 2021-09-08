Britney Spears' father finally files to end singer's conservatorship after 13 years

Britney Spears' struggle to end her court-ordered conservatorship seems to meet success as her father Jamie, who has controlled her life and money for 13 -years, filed a petition to end the arrangement on Tuesday.

James Spears, known as Jamie, has reportedly filed his petition to terminate the conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court.



The court doc says: "As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

The singer's dad has been facing backlash over the conservatorship from both his daughter Britney Spears and her fans and the public.



James will no more be controlling her daughter Britney Spears life and money if Judge Brenda Penny, who oversees the case, approves the move.

Britney's father said in a filing on August 12 that he was planning to step down as the conservator of her finances, but offered no timetable. He gave up his control over her life decisions in 2019, keeping only his role overseeing her money. He has repeatedly said there is no justification for his removal, and he has acted only in his daughter's best interest.

The conservatorship was established in 2008 when Britney Spears´ began to have very public mental struggles as media outlets obsessed over each moment.

Britney Spears took a big step to break silence on the issue and said in her June 23 speech that she was being compelled under the conservatorship to take certain medications and to use an intrauterine device for birth control against her will.

Britney Spears' new attorney Rosengart filed for James Spears´ removal on July 26, alleging he had mismanaged his daughter´s money and affairs, and suggesting he had used the conservatorship for his own gain.