Kylie Jenner announces second pregnancy with Travis Scott in touching new video

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has finally announced that she is expecting baby number two with Travis Scott.



Kylie shared a touching video to drop the bombshell on Wednesday, finally confirming the news that fans had been speculating over for a while.

Taking to Instagram, the reality tv star shared an adorable video of her own discovery process. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star started the clip off with a positive pregnancy test and a visit to the doctor for a sonogram, following which her three-year-old, Stormi Webster, shared pictures from the sonogram with her mom, Kris Jenner.



Soon after being aware of the happy news Kris started crying, it also cut to clips of Kylie's birthday video, which originally had fans convinced about the baby's gender.



The clip then cut to a shot of Kylie standing in the sun wearing a revealing cut-out dress that fully exposed her baby bump. Jenner simply captioned the video with a white heart and pregnant emoji while tagging her partner and the baby's father, Travis Scott.

The video got several people feeling emotional, including her family, with Khloe Kardashian commenting, "Awwwww," and a series of crying emojis.



Kylie Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote: "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," and many other fans reacted with shock and glee, with exclamations of "OMG" and "beautiful!" being thrown around.