Prince William is back to work after a summer break. Kensington Palace has issued a statement detailing the Duke of Cambridge's engagement's next week.

To mark Emergency Services Day (999 Day), Thc Duke of Cambridge will visit Dockhead Fire Station in South London on Thursday 9' September where he will meet a number of emergency responders, accompanied by members of the public who received their life-saving support, according to a statement.

It said, "Emergency Services Day takes place annually on September 9" to pay tribute those working and volunteering in the emergency services and the NHS across the country. During the visit, His Royal Highness will hear more about the actions taken by the emergency responders, and the experiences of the members of the public during their time of need. The Duke will also pass on his thanks for the invaluable work that is carried out 24/7 by our emergency services.

Later that afternoon, The Duke will hold a meeting with emergency responders at Kensington Palace on the topic of suicide prevention within the emergency services community. The meeting is taking place ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day (10th September).

The statement said, "The Duke of Cambridge is committed to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of the emergency services community, which continues to be an important part of His Royal Highness's work through The Royal Foundation."

The Duke witnessed first-hand the challenges that emergency responders face on a daily basis during his roles as both an Air Ambulance and RAF Search and Rescue pilot.