Royal family praises Prince William amid rift with Prince Harry

Prince Harry is settled in the United States along with his family

The Royal Family has showered praises on Prince William as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with the monarchy intensifies

The official social media accounts of the royal family on Tuesday shared throwback pictures of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visiting Prince William at Cambridge Airport.



The Duke of Cambridge was a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance then.

"The Duke of Cambridge has a unique perspective on the work of Air Ambulance crews," read the caption which accompanied multiple pictures.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh had William at Cambridge Airport in 2016.

Speaking to workers, Prince Philip said, "I have loved being part of a team of professional, talented people that save lives every day. My admiration for our country's medical and emergency services community could not be any stronger."