Pakistan approves security plan for New Zealand tour

Fawad Chaudhry says "extraordinary" security would be provided to the New Zealand team

Fawad Chaudhry says "extraordinary" security would be provided to the New Zealand team

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Rizwan (L) celebrates hitting a six with a teammate Mohammad Hafeez during the third T20 cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park on December 22, 2020. — AFP/File

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said the federal cabinet has approved the security plan for New Zealand's tour of Pakistan.

The federal minister said "extraordinary" security would be provided to the New Zealand team, as an unfortunate incident had occurred during their tour to Pakistan "last time".



New Zealand's tour to Pakistan was cut short in 2002 after a bomb explosion outside the team's hotel in Karachi. The Kiwis played a one-day series in 2003, but there have been no tours to Pakistan since.



Moreover, Chief Selector Muhammad Waseem on Monday announced Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from October 17.

Waseem announced a 15-man squad, with three players selected as reserves. The same team will play the home series against New Zealand and England in the coming weeks.