‘Bridgerton’ second season shoot paused for the third time due to Covid

The super-hit Netflix drama Bridgerton was paused for the third time during the shooting of the second season, due to Covid-19 complications.

Sources told British tabloid The Sun that the shooting for the second season has been chaotic thus far over Covid scares as it has come to a crashing halt yet again.

An insider revealed: “Filming has been in chaos due to Covid and bosses are hopping mad. It’s embarrassing they don’t seem to be able to do the same.”

“This outbreak has taken down members of cast and crew, who were told filming would be halted until further notice,” said the insider.

Back in July, the shooting was stopped twice in a week as well after some of the staff had tested positive for the virus.

Bridgerton has been a big hit so far, having grabbed 12 Emmy nods as well, including best actor, best actress and best drama.