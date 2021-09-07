Cardi B shares sweet image of her new baby with his father Offset

Cardi B and Offset are over joyed as they have welcomed a baby boy, their second child together.



The 'I Like It' hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday to share a good news about their new baby. She also uploaded a sweet image of her son with his father Offset.

Cardi B captioned the photo:"9/4/21." In the pic, the baby is seen wrapping in a blue blanket. She also added dinosaur, blue heart, and teddy bear emojis.

Offset and Cardi B also share a three-year-old daughter Kulture. The Migos star is also father to six-year-old daughter Kalea, and sons Kody, six, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.



Cardi B didn't share any further details, such as the tot's name. However, the couple expressed their joy over the new addition in a statement to a media outlet, saying: "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son."