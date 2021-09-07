Kendall Jenner shares PDA-packed snaps with NBA beau Devin Booker from Italy's coast

NBA star Devin Booker and supermodel Kendall Jenner look in romantic mood in new pics

NBA star Devin Booker and supermodel Kendall Jenner look in romantic mood in new pics

Supermodel Kendall Jenner left fans in awe as she shared sizzling photos with her new beau Devin Booker from Italy's Amalfi Coast.

In the snaps, the fashionista and her NBA superstar boyfriend look stunning while enjoying romantic moments together at a beautiful coast.

The 25-year-old tequila mogul took to Instagram on Monday to share PDA-filled pics from her vacation with the 24-year-old Phoenix Suns shooting guard.

In one of the snaps, Devin can be seen hugging Kendall from behind featuring the very picturesque Amalfi Coast at sunset in the background.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star definitely had that look of love as she smiled while the two-time NBA All-Star put his face close to hers.

Kendall Jenner was dropping jaws in a patterned crop top with brown maxi skirt while out and about with Davin Booker. The model's signature brunette tresses were worn down as she flaunted her natural looks by wearing minimal make-up.

NBA star Davin Booker and his model girlfriend Kendall Jenner enjoyed the trip to Italy last month as they took a few stops along the Mediterranean including one in Capri.