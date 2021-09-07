Insiders spill the beans on Britney Spears, Sam Asghari’s engagement plans

Sources recently sat down to highlight Britney Spears, Sam Asghari’s engagement plans.

This claim has been made by Entertainment Tonight sources that claimed, “Britney and Sam are an end game couple. But for them, it’s all about timing.”

“All of their dreams for their relationship have been on pause due to the conservatorship. They haven’t been able to progress like a normal, adult couple. It’s like dating in high school. That’s been their experience for the last two years or so.”

They also went on to say, “Things are finally looking up and it’s starting to become very real for them that soon they'll be able to take back the reins and have full control as a couple.”

“They are ready to embrace that next chapter and love each other without limits or without feeling like they are on a leash. Naturally, an engagement is the next step.”