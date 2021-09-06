PM Imran vows to keep on exposing the real face of a “radicalised India” to the world

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Paying rich tribute to armed forces on the eve of Defence Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that our gallant soldiers, officers, pilots and sailors proved to the world that they were ever ready to defend every inch of the homeland at all costs.

Pakistan marks September 6 every year to commemorate and pay rich tributes to martyrs and Ghazis of the armed forces and heroes from all walks of life who sacrificed their lives safeguarding the motherland against Indian forces during the 1965 war.

In his message to the nation on the occasion, PM Imran said that our soldiers fought bravely and did not care for their own lives and defended the frontiers by offering supreme sacrifice.

‘Keep on exposing real face of a radicalized India’

The prime minister vowed to keep on exposing the real face of a “radicalised India” to the world.

He said that due to his government's aggressive diplomacy, the world was convinced that persecution of occupied Kashmir must soon come to an end, he said, adding that his government will continue to expose the real face of radicalized India.

“The saner international elements do recognize our role for peace”, he added.

‘Not to mistake Pakistan's desire for peace as its weakness’

The prime minister, however, warned India not to mistake Pakistan's desire for peace as its weakness, adding that "it must be reciprocated for the sake of economic wellbeing and peoples’ prosperity in the entire region.”

The prime minister paid rich tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan, adding that when India attacked Pakistan during the 1965 war, the entire nation came out to support their army.

In the statement, the premier said some even came out with their bare hands to support Pakistan Army.

"Such a display of national unity galvanized the already spirited armed forces in their fearless fight against the enemy, which has no parallel in history," he remarked.

"This magnificent day, September 6, comes each year to let us pay rich tributes in particular to our heroes, the Ghazis and Shuhada, and the gallant armed forces overall, who have always been nation’s hope and pride.

"We salute the valiant sons of soil for laying down their precious lives in defence of their country. We pay homage to the families of Shuhada for sacrificing their loved ones in the defence of motherland", added the prime minister.

The prime minister said Pakistan still faced danger from its enemy, adding that it has not accepted its existence. "The two decades long war against terror, creating disturbances and carrying out sabotage activities inside Pakistan or new waves of unleashed propaganda through cyber warfare and spy software" were evidence of that.

He pointed out that India constantly perpetrated terrorism against Pakistan in the past, using Afghan soil to create unrest in Pakistan.

"On this day we not only condemn those involved in such heinous acts but also pay special tributes to our valiant armed forces who have rendered invaluable sacrifices for our motherland", he said, adding that the world must hold India accountable for its rogue behaviour.

“We commend the proactive and timely response of our security forces; India today stands exposed before the world community for its bid to hamper peace in the region, especially with reference to Pakistan.”

“My message on this day to the valiant armed forces is that together, we have come a long way in the struggle for making Pakistan’s defence strong and impregnable”, he added.