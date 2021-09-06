Kylie Jenner sizzles in orange crop top amid her second pregnancy

Kylie Jenner's sizzling snap comes weeks after Jenner was revealed to be pregnant

Kylie Jenner sent pulses racing as she showcased her midriff in orange crop top and sweats in throwback snap for amid her second pregnancy with Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul modeled a clay face mask and put her toned tummy on display just a few weeks after revealing her second pregnancy.



The reality television wore an orange crop top and matching sweatpants in a selfie she took for a brand's Instagram.

She captioned the photo: 'Everyone's favorite masks are back! @kyliejenner wears our Seamless Face Mask in Clay. We just restocked these soft and breathable accessories —get a few individual masks or stock up and save with or 5-packs or 7-packs.'

Kylie Jenner's photos come just weeks after Jenner was revealed to be pregnant with her second child. The father of both is rapper Travis Scott.