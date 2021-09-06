Royal expert says Queen Elizabeth can't turn away her beloved grandson Prince Harry

Prince Harry's relations with the British royal family continues to deteriorate

"It's hard for her (Queen) to turn away her beloved grandson however badly he's behaved," said royal commentator Angela Levin on Sunday.

She said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are bound to have some different agenda up their sleeves and the British monarch could loose out whatever she decides.

the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to receive backlash for their criticism of the British royal family.

The couple is settled in the United States after stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

The couple recently received backlash due to an updated version of their unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom".