Citizens can get second COVID vaccine dose on Sundays: NCOC

Vaccination centres will remain open on Sunday particularly for people who are to receive their second jab: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced that all vaccination centres would remain open on Sundays to accommodate people waiting to get a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All those individuals for whom the required gap prior to a second shot has lapsed, can get their second jab on a Sunday from any vaccination centre, without waiting for a confirmation SMS, said NCOC.



According to the notification, Sundays have been exclusively reserved to cater to the needs of such individuals.

The government initiated the vaccination drive for people aged 17 years or above on September 1 as part of the its strategy to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, people who were 18 or older were being immunised against coronavirus in the country.