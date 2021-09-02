James Corden ‘never went on a date’ with Julia Carey before marriage

James Corden recently sat down for a chat and admitted he never went on a date before marrying his wife Julia Carey.

The star to candid about it all while hosting The Late Late Show, and claimed, “Jules and I never went on dates. The night we met, we talked about how we were both bored of going out all the time and that we were going out too much, and we were drinking too much and having too good of a time.”



“I was like, 'How many children are we going to have? Are we going to have a dog?' Joking around.”

He went on to say, “At the end of the night, we had a little sort of smooch in the back of a cab. And I said, 'What are you doing on Saturday night?”

“Do you want to stay in and do nothing? And then we could also do nothing on Sunday night. And then if you want to, we can go to work and do nothing on Monday and we could do nothing on Tuesday.”

“And then my hunch is if we do enough nothing, then that nothing might become something. And how do you feel about that?'”