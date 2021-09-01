Camila Cabello reveals she passed out at 'Cinderella' premiere

Cabello said she's back and ready to read her notes after fainting at the big event

Camila Cabello revealed she passed out at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest outing Cinderella.



A video doing rounds on the internet shows the singer saying she's back and ready to read her notes after fainting at the big event.



While Cabello did not reveal the reason of her passing out, she did explain why she got late to the red carpet premiere, "I’m sorry, I just passed out, but I’m back! I literally just passed out, and now I’m back and I’m ready to read my notes."

The Havana singer then addressed the crowd and spoke about being extremely proud of the film and called working on it an "incredible experience."

She further quipped, "I’m grateful for everybody who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity."

At the mega night, Cabello chose to don a stunning high-low gown by Oscar de la Renta.

She was accompanied on the red carpet by her film's lead cast including Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Nicholas Galitzine, James Acaster, Romesh Ranganathan and James Corden.

