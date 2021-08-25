FM Qureshi in a meeting with Tajik President Emomli. Photo @SMQureshiPTI/Twitter

DUSHANBE: Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on Wednesday endorsed Pakistan’s proposal to cohesively deal with the situation in Afghanistan in order to achieve the common goals of establishing peace and stability in the neighboring country.

The development came as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with the Tajik president on the current situation in Afghanistan.

“President Emomli welcomed Foreign Minister and concurred on coordinated approach on the evolving situation in Afghanistan,” the Foreign Office said, as Qureshi met the Tajik leadership during his first leg of a four-nation tour.

On regional security, the foreign minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on the latest situation in Afghanistan.

Stressing that both Pakistan and Tajikistan would benefit immensely from a peaceful and stable Afghanistan in terms of enhanced economic cooperation and connectivity, he underlined the importance of a coordinated approach to realise shared objectives of a “connected region”.

The foreign minister conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Imran Khan and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen relations with Tajikistan in all areas of mutual interests.

President Emomali said he looked forward to receiving Prime Minister Imran Khan at SCO Summit in September 2021 in Dushanbe.

Earlier, Qureshi and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised his Tajik counterpart of Pakistan’s policy to support an inclusive political solution in Afghanistan and expressed hope that Afghan leaders would achieve a workable solution.

He also underscored the importance of continued international engagement as a shared responsibility.

FM Muhriddin appreciated Pakistan’s initiative to reach out to neighbours of Afghanistan for a coordinated approach.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers welcomed the frequent high-level interaction which had led to further strengthening of bilateral relations and commonality of views on matters of mutual interest.

FM arrives in Uzbekistan

Later, FM Qureshi flew to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, on the second leg of his four-nation tour aimed at exchanging views with the leadership on the evolving situation of Afghanistan.

The FM was received by Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Furkat Salidikov at the Tashkent International Airport, while Pakistan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Syed Ali Asad Gilani and senior embassy officials were also present there.

Foreign Minister Qureshi met his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, the promotion of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, and the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister's visit is part of the government's efforts to work out a coherent and coordinated strategy with regional countries to address the situation in Afghanistan.