Take parliament into confidence over situation in Afghanistan: PPP tells government

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a press briefing in Karachi, on August 17, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said Tuesday the federal government should take the parliament into confidence over the situation in Afghanistan.

The PPP chairman's demands came after the insurgent group took over Afghanistan and ousted president Ashraf Ghani — surprising the world in their lighting sweep.

Addressing a press conference in the port city, he said: "Even a common person has concerns over the situation in Afghanistan." He pointed out that the federal government should take immediate steps as Pakistan faced threats ahead.

The PPP chairman demanded the federal government not compromise on terrorism and immediately implement the National Action Plan, as terrorists had targetted journalists, armed forces, and politicians in the country.

"Terrorist activities were carried out in Dasu and Karachi [...] and if the government does not pay attention towards it, then these incidents will increase," the PPP chairman said.



Bilawal asked the government to ensure the changing situation in Afghanistan does not affect Pakistan, as he warned of an influx of Afghan refugees if the war prolongs.



The PPP chairman said the security detail of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be revamped following the terrorist attacks.

"There is no confusion between the armed forces and us over terrorist organisations [...] only Prime Minister Imran Khan is the one in confusion," the PPP chairman said.

"We will not allow any confusion over terrorist organisations."

The "selected government" has made the lives of the people of Punjab difficult, and the masses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also voicing their concerns over the incumbent regime's policies, he added.