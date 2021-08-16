Three die in a bid to cling on to a US aircraft as it takes off from Kabul airport

Hundreds of Afghan citizens running along the aircraft as it takes off. Screebgrab via Twitter

KABUL: Three Afghan citizens died Monday as they dropped down while trying to cling on to a United States aircraft, taking off from Hamid Karzai Airport, confirmed British media.

The reports suggested that the deceased Afghan citizens had hung on to the aircraft when it was about to take off but ended up falling down as the aircraft took off and retracted its landing gear.

According to the reports, the civilians died due to the fall.

The horrific sight of the ill-fated citizens falling off the aircraft was caught on camera and a video was shared by a Twitter user following the incident.

The video showed a person, terrified of the ‘new’ Taliban rule in the country, still clinging to the aircraft even after it took off, hoping to make their way out of Afghanistan with no fear of the deadly consequence.

The footage showing desperate Afghans trying to climb on to the grounded planes at Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport after the Taliban swept the city. Screengrab via Daily Mail.

The video surfaced on social media as the news of hundreds of Afghan citizens attempting to exit the country was already circulating.

Another video from the airport shared on Twitter shows a swarm of people running along with the aircraft that was about to take off.

Many of them were even trying to somehow hook themselves to the aircraft or still ‘get in’, just to avail even the least possible chance to leave the country after the Taliban takeover.

Amid the withdrawal of US citizens and other foreigners from Afghanistan following the fall of Kabul, thousands of frightened Afghan citizens thronged the Hamid Karzai Airport in a bid to leave the country.



Scenes of panic and chaos were witnessed at the Kabul airport Sunday night and Monday, as a sea of people rushed towards the Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to catch flights out of the country after the Taliban takeover.

After entering Kabul Sunday afternoon, the Taliban announced a general pardon and urged citizens not to leave the country out of fear and panic.

However, several video clips went viral on social media in which thousands of Afghans could be seen running frantically towards the Kabul airport in hopes to secure a flight out of the country.