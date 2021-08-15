Dua Lipa sets new Guinness World Record

As of 7 August 2021, British singer Dua Lipa had 65,632,036 monthly listeners on the music streaming platform Spotify.

Just three acts had more monthly listeners: Justin Bieber (75,938,638), The Weeknd (70,472,641) and Ed Sheeran (69,522,226).

Lipa also had 26,972,291 followers on Spotify as of the same date – some way outside the top 20 most followed acts overall. Ed Sheeran (83,012,725), Ariana Grande (66,805,271) and Drake (56,188,355) led the way.

Dua Lipa on Sunday said, "this is very cool" to hold the record of Most Monthly Listeners on Spotify for a female .



