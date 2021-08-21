 

Dua Lipa steps out with Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman during a night out

Saturday, Aug 21, 2021
Dua Lipa showcased her toned abs in knitted cardigan as she steps out with Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman for dinner at Chiltern Firehouse in London.

The 25-year-ol , who is dating Bella's brother Anwar -  looks amazing in  a multicoloured knitted cardigan which she teamed with high waisted black trousers and a sports cap.

Bella, 24, was looking typically stylish in a long brown leather coat and navy crop top. Marc, 33,  dressed casually in a white T-shirt and dark jeans as he headed into the popular eatery with the group.

Bella Hadid and the art director went Instagram official with their relationship this past July with a now-deleted post made to the model's Instagram page.

