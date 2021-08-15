Prince Andrew’s legal team working on ‘best tactics’ for ‘least damaging’ outcome

Prince Andrew’s lawyers are currently working on finding the best tactic to cause the least amount of damage.



This claim has been brought forward by associate editor Stephen Wright and during his interview with the Daily Mail he was quoted saying, "These are very, very serious allegations and it represents a real upping of the stakes in what is effectively now a duel between the Duke and his American accuser, Virginia Roberts.”

He also added, “He's got one of the best legal brains in the country, Clare Montgomery QC, advising him on this.”

“They are obviously assessing the best tactics, it doesn't look good to the man in the streets probably that he is saying nothing, but they are trying to plot a way through this that causes him the least damage.”