MTV's VMA awards: Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' nominated for best song of the year

Friday, Aug 13, 2021
 Pop star Justin Bieber and rapper Megan Thee Stallion scored the most nominations for this year's   MTV Video Music Awards .

Dua Lipa received four nods  including   best song of the year for  "Levitating" and best collaboration for "Prisoner".

The award ceremony  next month will welcome back fans as part of a live audience.

Justin Bieber  will compete for artist of the year with Megan Thee Stallion, who landed six nominations including one for "WAP," the racy video with rapper Cardi B.


He received seven nods, including artist of the year, best pop song for "Peaches," and video of the year for "Popstar," his collaboration with DJ Khaled and Drake.


