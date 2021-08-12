Cabinet Committee on CPEC agrees to accelerate power supply to Gwadar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Photo Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CCoCPEC) on Thursday approved a summary containing proposals for accelerating power supply to Gwadar.

The summary was presented by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) at the outset of a meeting of the CCoCPEC, chaired by the Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar.

The committee also directed the National Transmission and Despatch Company to take the necessary steps to speedily complete the project for power supply to Gwadar by March 2023.

Furthermore, the Power Division was given permission to begin negotiations for importing additional power supply from Iran.

Federal minister Asad Umar directed the officials concerned to ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the Gwadar industrial zone.

Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, and others including special assistants and advisers to the prime minister and officials of the departments concerned also attended the meeting.