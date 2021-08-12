PM Imran Khan performs ground-breaking of Tarbela Dam's fifth extension project

TARBELA: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday performed the ground-breaking of the fifth extension project of the Tarbela Dam and vowed to build 10 dams in the next 10 years.



The project will be completed in 2024. The World Bank (WB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) are providing $390mn and $300mn, respectively, for the project.

Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Lt. Gen. (R) Muzamil Hussain briefed the prime minister in detail about the project. The premier was told that the T-5 Hydropower Project will enhance Tarbela Dam's life by addressing the issue of sedimentation and ensuring sustainable irrigation releases.

The project will generate another 1,530 MW of low cost and environmental friendly electricity. With the completion of T-5, the installed capacity of Tarbela Dam will increase from 4,888 MW to 6,418 MW. The prime minister also planted a sapling of pine tree to mark the event.



Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan said, "We should focus our energies on generating clean power that does not harm the environment," he said, adding that the government must try to make use of minimum fuel to generate electricity.

PM Khan said completing the Dasu and Bhasha dams on time was very important for the country.

Lamenting the lack of long-term planning by the previous governments, PM Imran said, "It was decided to construct the Bhasha Dam in 1984."

The premier said Pakistan was faced with a water shortage owing to its massive population. "We have decided to build 10 dams in the next 10 years," said the prime minister.

PM Khan said the Mohmand Dam will be constructed by 2025 while the Bhasha Dam will be finished by 2028.