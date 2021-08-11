File photo

ISLAMABAD: As many as 81 more people lost their lives to COVID-19 and over 4,800 others were infected with the virus during the past 24 hours in Pakistan.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) statistics Wednesday, 4,856 people tested positive for the virus after 64,690 COVID-19 tests were taken. This brings the positivity rate to 7.50%.

The total number of active cases in the country rose to 84,177, while a total of 972,098 people have so far recovered from the virus.

With the fresh count of 81 fatalities, the total number of deaths has risen to 24,085.





Pakistan's total confirmed case count now stands at 1,080,360.



The coronavirus death toll, a day earlier, crossed the 24,000 mark in Pakistan after the country reported 86 deaths.

Overall, coronavirus cases across Pakistan haven't declined or risen significantly, however, Sindh lifted its lockdown Monday.