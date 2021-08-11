 
Wed Aug 11, 2021
August 11, 2021

Kelly Clarkson to not pay for ex Brandon Blackstock’s ranch as judge rules in her favour

Wed, Aug 11, 2021
Kelly Clarkson will still have to pay a huge sum for custody of their children, River, 7 and Remington, 5
Vocal powerhouse Kelly Clarkson just got a major ruling in her favour amidst her legal battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

The singer would no longer have to pay for Blackstock’s monthly $81,000 bill for his ranch in Montana, as a judge recently sided with her.

HollywoodLife reported that, according to the court docs, it was ruled that 44-year-old Blackstock must pay the expenses of the property himself as it was his primary residence and place of work.

Even though this was a major win for the Breakaway singer, she will have to pay a huge sum for custody of their children, River, 7 and Remington, 5.

Aside from the monthly $45,000 in child support, she will also have to pay 70 percent of the kids’ private school tuition as well as other expenses. 

