Tue Aug 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 10, 2021

Bella Hadid stuns onlookers with her sizzling walk in NYC

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 10, 2021
Bella Hadid stuns onlookers with her sizzling walk in NYC

Bella Hadid left fans in awe as she appeared in a pair of low-rise jeans and a kissy lips crop top in NYC this weekend.

The 24-year -old supermodel looked sensational as she showcased  her rock-hard abs in a stunning white crop top with pink kissy lips all over it styled with a pair of low-rise baggy black jeans.

Gigi Hadid's sister wore a famous brand hat, black Sneakers. She completed her look with a diamond pinky ring and necklace.The model also covered her face with a black face mask.

Bella Hadid stuns onlookers with her sizzling walk in NYC

Bella Hadid amazed onlookers with her fashion choice and incredible physique during her latest outing in New York.

