Bella Hadid stuns onlookers with her sizzling walk in NYC

Bella Hadid left fans in awe as she appeared in a pair of low-rise jeans and a kissy lips crop top in NYC this weekend.
The 24-year -old supermodel looked sensational as she showcased her rock-hard abs in a stunning white crop top with pink kissy lips all over it styled with a pair of low-rise baggy black jeans.
Gigi Hadid's sister wore a famous brand hat, black Sneakers. She completed her look with a diamond pinky ring and necklace.The model also covered her face with a black face mask.
Bella Hadid amazed onlookers with her fashion choice and incredible physique during her latest outing in New York.