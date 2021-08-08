CTD shoots dead three alleged militants in Lahore

LAHORE: Three alleged militants were gunned down by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday, as per a report on Geo News.



A CTD spokesperson revealed details of the operation, saying that all three militants hailed from Afghanistan and were staying at a rented place in Lahore's Ferozewala.

Tipped by intelligence reports, the CTD conducted an operation at the house. After seeing the CTD personnel, the militants opened fire, said the CTD spokesperson.

He said that retaliatory fire from the CTD killed three militants.

The CTD said a suicide vest, three hand grenades and two Kalashnikov rifles were recovered from them.