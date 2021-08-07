Alan Cumming addresses criticism of ‘The Prince’ attacking children of the royal family

Web Desk

'The Prince' has ruffled quite a few feathers for supposedly painting a brutal picture of the royals

Alan Cumming has come to the defense of the new HBO Max animated series, The Prince, amidst mounting criticism against it for mocking little children of the British royal family.

The satire has ruffled quite a few feathers for supposedly painting a brutal picture of the royals.

But Cumming, who voices the character of Prince George’s butler, Owen, thinks otherwise as he said the show isn’t as mean as people are making it out to be.

"It's quite tender, actually. My character with George, it's a really lovely relationship. It's not as mean as people think,” he told The Telegraph.

Cumming went on to say there is always a “knee-jerk reaction” whenever the royal family is involved and went on to urge all critics of the show to actually give it a watch.

The show had gotten under fire as royal fans and critics expressed their displeasure over the show targeting real children of the household.