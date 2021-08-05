Noor Mukadam. File photo

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday dismissed the bail applications of the parents of Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Geo News reported.

Zahir's parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, had filed a bail application in the court stating that they were not with their son and did not know that such a crime was happening at their home. His father had told the court, “We are not with our son, we stand with the victim’s family.”

During the course of the hearing, the public prosecutor said that the suspect had been in touch with his parents, but they did not inform the police.

He argued that they tried to save their son. "When the employee called, the act was happening but they sent therapists instead of the police. The pistol is also in the name of the suspect's father Zakir Jaffer," the prosecutor said.



The prosecutor said that call history, CDR, DVR and CCTV footage can be seen, adding that the parents tried to save their child on the basis of dishonesty and that, at this stage, their bail application should be rejected.

A day earlier, Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail of Islamabad reserved judgment on the bail pleas of Zahir's parents. It was announced Thursday morning that the court rejected the pleas of Zahir Jaffer's parents.