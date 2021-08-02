BTS’ Jimin addresses downsides of having ‘too much’ money very young

BTS’ Jimin recently highlighted the shocking downsides he experienced when provided the opportunity to make a lot of money at a young age.
The singer got candid over it all during his interview with Weverse magazine.
There he addressed the side effects of making too much money at a young age and was quoted saying, “I’m still young, and because I’m making a lot of money at a young age, I end up wondering what money and success ultimately mean.”
“Because I’m young, I hear a lot of people talk, and some people can be jealous or envious. But there are a lot of people I have to repay and a lot of relationships I need to hang onto.”
Before concluding he added, “I thought I could take care of all these problems, but looking back, that wasn’t the case. It hasn’t been very long since I realized that I was the one to grab on and forced everything to happen.”