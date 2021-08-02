Johnny Depp decides not to react after winning a case against Amber Heard

Web Desk

Johnny Depp fans are congratulating him for his victory in a legal case against former wife Amber Heard.

But the Hollywood star who is followed by more than 10 million followers on Instagram did not share the news regarding the case on his account.

The comment section of his last post was flooded with messages from fans but the actor chose not to react.

According to reports, the actor has been granted a motion to establish whether or not the "Aquaman" actress donated her $7 million divorce settlement to a charity.



The ruling,given by a judge in New York, said American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) must provide documentation that confirms whether Amber Heard gave the non-profit organisation a donation from the $7 million she received in her divorce settlement from Depp as well as the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

“Mr. Depp is most gratified by the Court’s decision," Depp's attorney told USA TODAY.