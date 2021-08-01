Justice Qazi Faez Isa doing better: sources

A day after he was admitted to Quaid-e-Azam hospital after his health deteriorated, Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa is doing better, Geo News reported, citing sources.



Justice Isa and his wife, Sarina Isa, tested positive for coronavirus on July 24, according to a statement from the court's deputy registrar.



The sources said the judge's health has improved overall and his oxygen saturation level is at 96%. However, the doctors will keep him under observation and discharge him after he fully recovers.

His wife, who is also under treatment, is feeling better as well, the sources said.

Three days back, the judge and his wife were feeling "unwell", according to sources, following which, on Saturday, the justice was shifted to the hospital.