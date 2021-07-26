PML-N issues show-cause notice to Kashmir candidate for saying he will 'seek India's help'

PML-N’s candidate for the AJK elections from LA-35 Jammu-2, Choudhary Muhammad Ismail Gujjar.

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N on Monday has issued a show-cause notice Ismail Gujjar, one of its candidates for the AJK polls, over his comments on seeking India's help.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said that Gujjar, a PML-N candidate from LA-35, has been asked by the party to submit his written reply within seven days.



He added that Gujjar may face strict disciplinary action if he fails to provide a satisfactory answer to the party within seven days.

Speaking to media persons in Gujranwala on Sunday, PML-N candidate for Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections from LA-35 Jammu-2, Choudhary Muhammad Ismail Gujjar, had said he would "seek India's help" if the local administration did not cooperate with him.

He had said this while talking to journalists near a polling station set up at Government High School No 2, where the deputy commissioner had allegedly kicked out PML-N and All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference's polling agents.

Following their exit from the polling station, the agents had reportedly got into a heated argument with the deputy commissioner after which the polling process was halted.

Gujjar had said his election camp was "dismantled" despite the presence of police personnel.

He had warned his party would "also cause problems" if the polling process did not continue peacefully.

"The deputy commissioner had asked my polling agents to leave and threatened them," the PML-N candidate had claimed.

He had asked the government to take action, otherwise unrest will ensue "and people will die".

Issuing a clarification later on to Geo News, he had said his statement was directed towards the administration. "India kills Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir and over here, these people are taking down our camps," he had added.