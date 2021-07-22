Active COVID-19 cases over 50,000 as Pakistanis celebrate Eid day 2

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus situation is worsening in the country with each passing day as Pakistan reported 40 more deaths, taking the national death tally to 22,928 on Thursday, the second day of Eid ul Adha.



As per the data on the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) official website, the coronavirus positivity rate has been recorded at 6.30% and the number of active cases in the country stands at 52,752.

The country reported 2,158 new cases with the total tally rising to 998,609 as of today.

A total of 34,216 people were tested for the infection on Wednesday, said the NCOC.



About 922,929 people have recovered in the country so far.

Eidul Adha should be celebrated in a 'closed, limited' environment: Dr Faisal Sultan

Last week, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said Eidul Adha will be celebrated in a "limited, closed" environment, hinting at more restrictions to curb the virus spread amid fears of a fourth wave.

The minister was speaking on Geo Pakistan about the spike in coronavirus cases and the measures being taken by the federal government.

When asked whether Eidul Adha in Pakistan will be observed in a lockdown-type situation, the minister responded by saying that the festival should be celebrated in a "limited, closed" environment.



He spoke about the new Delta variant of the coronavirus, saying that the mutations in each new variant of the virus make it very easy to "jump from one person to another".

"This variant is spreading at a pace of 50-60%," he said.